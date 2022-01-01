Go
5411 Empanadas

Argentina style gourmet empanadas

EMPANADAS

1659 W Division St • $

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef$3.29
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions, green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Chorizo, Black Bean & Egg$3.29
Pork chorizo sautéed with red peppers, black beans and scrambled eggs.
Red Hot 2oz$0.60
Roasted jalapenos, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.
Malbec Beef$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Ham & Cheese$3.29
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Mushroom, Thyme & Blue Cheese$3.29
Sliced mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter, thyme and blue cheese.
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
Mac & Cheese$3.29
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese, pimiento and scallions.
Chimichurri 2oz$0.60
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
Bake At Home$22.99
Now offering frozen empanadas so you can enjoy them fresh out of the oven whenever you want.
Want just one... at 3am? Now you can. Buy them in packs of 8 for only $22.99.
Choose your flavors.
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1659 W Division St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
