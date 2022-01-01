Made In New York Pizza West Village
Come in and enjoy!
561 Hudson Street
Location
561 Hudson Street
NY NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
White Horse Tavern
The White Horse Tavern is the second oldest continuously run tavern in New York City. Originally a longshoreman’s bar serving the men working the piers lining the Hudson river “The Horse” became popular with writers and artists in the early 1950’s. The most renowned being Dylan Thomas who found the tavern reminiscent of his favorite haunts in his home country of Wales. Kerouac and the Beat poets along with many other literary giants soon followed along with some of the most influential people in jazz and the newly burgeoning folk and rock music scene. The bar retains much of its original wood work and tin ceiling and is a landmarked site. We hope you enjoy your time here!
FIG & OLIVE
Spacious, light-filled and located in the heart of the trendy Meatpacking District near the High Line and the Whitney Museum, FIG & OLIVE on 13th Street is ideal for lunch and dinner. In the evenings, the bar buzzes with craft cocktails and live music in our lounge. Weekend late nights, our DJs curate playlists to transport you to an evening on the Riviera. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch feature live jazz.
SERAFINA MEATPACKING
Come on in and enjoy!