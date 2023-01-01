Go
A map showing the location of 575 Pizzeria - AMA Food Truck 1View gallery

575 Pizzeria - AMA Food Truck 1

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1204 North Western Street

Amarillo, TX 79106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1204 North Western Street, Amarillo TX 79106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bracero's Mexican Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 50
2822 SW 6th ave Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
HUD’S Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2821 Wolflin Avenue Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 210-Amarillo
orange starNo Reviews
3751 W I-40 Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
"Baby" Crush Wine Bar in Wolflin - Wolflin Village
orange starNo Reviews
2606 Wolflin Village Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Amarillo

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

575 Pizzeria - AMA Food Truck 1

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston