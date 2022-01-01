Go
58HUNDRED

5800 Southwest Ave

Popular Items

Flank Steak$27.00
Grilled flank steak, garlic-herb fries, sauteed hen of the wood mushrooms, chimichurri sauce
TT Brussel Taco$3.00
58 Burger$10.00
Smash Patty, White Cheddar, Brioche Bun, Garlic Herb Fries.
Chicken$19.00
Smoked & Oven Roasted, Whipped Golden Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Mushrooms, Lemon zest, Chicken Gravy
Braised Beef$22.00
Brown Butter Gnocchi, Zucchini, Carrot, Red Wine Reduction
Add a side of our Grilled Country Bread to scoop up the sauce
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Marinated Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce, Sriracha Remoulade, Garlic Herb Fries
Wings$12.00
House smoked chicken wings served. Choose side ranch, side hot sauce or both.
3-Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Marinated Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce, Sriracha Remoulade, Garlic Herb Fries
Charred Broccoli$6.00
Lemon, Garlic, Chili Oil
Brussel Tacos$9.00
Lime Crema, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Almonds-2 per order
Location

5800 Southwest Ave

Saint Louis MO

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
