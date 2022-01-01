Go
Hippo Restaurant

Italian inspired menu from James Beard Award winning Chef Matt Molina. Large selection of wine and cocktails. The LA Times says " a dinner at Hippo can also be a startlingly clear window into this nebulous, indefinable, magnificent thing we call California cooking."

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street

Porcini Rubbed Hanger Steak$36.00
Mole "coloradito," avocado, toasted sesame.
Griddled Cauliflower$14.00
Vegan. griddle’d cauliflower “tahini,” walnut raisin caper relish.
Garden Lettuces$12.00
Spring lettuces and radish vinaigrette, fresh dill, walnuts, and shallots.
*modifications or substitutions are politely declined*
"Fett'Unta" Bread$5.00
Griddl’d fett’unta bread with sea salt.
Fettuccini with Pork Ragu$19.00
Heritage pork ragù
Wax Beans$14.00
Vegan. Cool wax beans, fresh serrano Chile, toasted hazelnuts, and frenchie vinaigrette.
*modifications or substitutions are politely declined*
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, toasted almonds, mint, lemon, and parmigiano reggiano.
*modifications or substitutions are politely declined*
Tagliolini with Duck Ragú$19.00
Cedar Smoked Ocean Trout$27.00
Umbrian lentils in soffrito & mushrooms “à la grecque”.
Butternut Squash Cappellacci$19.00
Browned Butter, Amaretti, Sage
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
