5B Barbeque and Brews

Texas Style Barbeque and a Bar worthy of Lake Oconee

1017 Park Place Blvd

Popular Items

BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork on a Bun and one side
Pick 2 Platter$20.00
Pick 2 protein s and choice of 2 sides
The Burger$12.00
1/3 lb of Special blend of brisket, short-rib and chuck. Smashed on our griddle and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese on bun with choice of side
Pork 1lb$14.00
Texas Tater$7.00
Baked potato with cheese, butter, sour cream, and 5B BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Nachos$10.00
Smoked Wings$12.00
Smoked in-house
Extra Roll$0.50
BBQ Plate$16.00
Choice of protein and 2 sides
BBQ Sauce$2.00
5oz Container of Sauce
Location

1017 Park Place Blvd

Greensboro GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
