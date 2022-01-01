5Bar
Your fave bar should feel like home.
Welcome to our spot. We like hosting house parties and figured, why not move above a bar and make the space below feel like our living-room? The vibe is cozy house-party, the decor is midcentury modern, the drink menu changes monthly, the dogs are friendly.
"Why is it called 5BAR?"
Because drinking isn't just about tasting, its about all 5 of our senses. Touching the glass, hearing the soda bubbles or sips of liquid, seeing the beautiful drink, smelling the garnish or orange zest.
And let's not forget the 5 perceptions of flavor: sweet, bitter, salt, sour and umami
That and 5BAR kinda sounds like 'dive-bar'
530 East Grand Avenue
Location
530 East Grand Avenue
Beloit WI
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pig Iron Pub and Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Fresco Fajita House
Come in and enjoy!
Jerry's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Blender Cafe
Come in and enjoy!