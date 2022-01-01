Go
5Church Atlanta

5Church Atlanta serves New American cuisine in a casual, yet refined atmosphere in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. Cutting-edge design, world-class food and stellar service are all part of the 5Church experience.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1197 Peachtree street NE • $$

Avg 4.3 (3702 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$6.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
truffle & white cheddar
Baby Kale$12.00
quinoa, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, orange garlic chili vinaigrette
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$15.00
shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, creole remoulade, Italian hero, hand-cut fries
5Church Lamb Burger$15.00
red onion marmalade, gorgonzola fondue, arugula, secret sauce, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
Short Rib Hash$19.00
fingerling potatoes, peppers, poached eggs, creole hollandaise
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
smoked bacon, maple sherry gastrique
French Fries$6.00
Roasted Turkey Club$12.00
avocado, smoked bacon, roasted garlic aioli, ciabatta, hand-cut fries
Location

1197 Peachtree street NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Refuge Coffee

Brown Bag Seafood Co.

The Nook on Piedmont Park

Home of the World Famous Totchos™!
The Nook on Piedmont Park was established in 2009, it is Midtown’s true neighborhood tavern –our very own Cheers. About us you ask? Well, we love being part of our Atlanta community, we love our neighbors, we love to give back, we love being green, and we love dishing out great food and amazing drinks to our friends and neighbors.
Located in the heart of Midtown, The Nook is a short stroll from Midtown Atlanta’s business district, and sits directly across from Atlanta’s largest green space – beautiful Piedmont Park. The Park, of course, is one of the many reasons why The Nook has been voted the Best Patio in Atlanta years running. The view, the food, the drinks and, most importantly, the people make The Nook a great place to sneak away.

Sukoshi

