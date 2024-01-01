Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Kerrville
  • /
  • 5D Steakhouse & Lounge - 2132 Sidney Baker Street - Kerrville
Main picView gallery

5D Steakhouse & Lounge - 2132 Sidney Baker Street - Kerrville

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2132 Sidney Baker Street

Kerrville, TX 78028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2132 Sidney Baker Street, Kerrville TX 78028

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville - 215 Junction Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
215 Junction Hwy Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
The Bayou - Kerrville
orange starNo Reviews
208 cully dr suit 218 Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Blue Roan Coffee -
orange starNo Reviews
1715 Broadway Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
China Town - Kerrville - 735 Hill Country Drive
orange starNo Reviews
735 Hill Country Drive Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Billy Gene's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 988
1489 Junction Highway Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Cafe at the Ridge
orange star4.0 • 182
13439 S Ranch Road 783 Kerville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kerrville

Billy Gene's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 988
1489 Junction Highway Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
The Lakehouse Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 245
1655 Junction Hwy Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Cafe at the Ridge
orange star4.0 • 182
13439 S Ranch Road 783 Kerville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kerrville

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

5D Steakhouse & Lounge - 2132 Sidney Baker Street - Kerrville

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston