Go
Toast

Five Stones Coffee Co

Due to Coronavirus, we are only offering to go orders as well as asking people to continue to respect social distancing. Thanks so much!!

2649 Landerholm Cir SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16oz Latte$5.00
Artisan Toast: Turkey, Pesto Cream Cheese, Tomatoes$9.00
Iced Mocha Bacio$6.00
12oz Latte$4.50
Artisan Toast: Smashed Avocado,Cream Cheese & Lemon$8.50
16oz Mocha$5.50
12oz Cafe Stefano$5.50
16oz Americano$4.25
Spicy Chai
Artisan Toast: Just Avocado$5.00
See full menu

Location

2649 Landerholm Cir SE

Bellevue WA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BTW WA #2

No reviews yet

The Best Thai Food on Wheels! Stop by our truck with your empty stomach!!

BTW WA #1

No reviews yet

The Best Thai Food on Wheels. Stop by our truck with your empty stomach!!

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

Katsu Burger Bellevue

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy our Deep Fried Deliciousness!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston