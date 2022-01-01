Go
A map showing the location of 5th Company BrewingView gallery

5th Company Brewing

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

325 front street

PERRYVILLE, MD 21903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

325 front street, PERRYVILLE MD 21903

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Abbey Burger Harford County HDG
orange starNo Reviews
226 N Washington St Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
Water Street Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
654 Water Street Havre De Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw - Havre De Grace
orange starNo Reviews
400 N Union Ave Havre De Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
Granite Run Taproom
orange star4.6 • 597
26 South Main St Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Backfin Blues Bar & Grill - Port Deposit
orange star4.6 • 1,648
19 S Main St Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Lee's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
600 Rowland Dr Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Map

More near PERRYVILLE

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

5th Company Brewing

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston