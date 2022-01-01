5th Street Hardware
Come in and enjoy!
120 West 5th Street
Location
120 West 5th Street
Greenville NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Starlight Cafe
Owned and operated by the Boutilier family since 2000. Serving downtown Greenville the freshest cuisine for 20 years, along with the finest cocktails. No contact curbside pickup and off-site private dining are available.
Still Life Greenville
Capture the Moment
Kings Deli
Sandwiches for the people!
Dirty Dan's
Come in and enjoy!