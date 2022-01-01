Go
Toast

5th Street Hardware

Come in and enjoy!

120 West 5th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

120 West 5th Street

Greenville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Starlight Cafe

No reviews yet

Owned and operated by the Boutilier family since 2000. Serving downtown Greenville the freshest cuisine for 20 years, along with the finest cocktails. No contact curbside pickup and off-site private dining are available.

Still Life Greenville

No reviews yet

Capture the Moment

Kings Deli

No reviews yet

Sandwiches for the people!

Dirty Dan's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston