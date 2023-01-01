5th Street Steakhouse - 345 West 5th Street
Open today 9:00 AM - 11:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Location
345 West 5th Street, Chico CA 95928
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tin Roof Bakery & Cafe - 627 Broadway Street St 170
No Reviews
627 Broadway Street St 170 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chico
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurant
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurant