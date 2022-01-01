5th St. Grind

Georgia's Subs Salads More

Hello, we are the Noyes', we purchased the business in December of 2019. We moved to the Lynchburg area in 2004 and raised 3 of our 4 children in the Forest area . In 2015 we moved to the Atlanta GA area for a job promotion and missed our family and VA right away, so after 4 years we made the decision to come home to Lynchburg VA to be with our children and grandchildren and run our own business. We are restaurant industry veterans, Traci and I met as teenagers in the restaurant we worked in and now (38 years later) we get the opportunity to relive that everyday together, so you could say we've come full circle!

We decided to keep the name "Georgia's" because of what Georgia Stern stood for, valuing and knowing each customer, the old fashion way. We aren't fancy or cutting edge but we are dedicated to serving the best tasting traditional sandwiches and salads in a quick and friendly manner. We want you to feel welcomed, valued and cared for, just like family.

