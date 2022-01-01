Go
6 North Cafe

We are OPEN for DRIVE THRU, ONLINE, and CARRYOUT orders.

14438 Clayton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegetarian Sandwich$9.50
Fresh mozzarella cheese, avocado, fire-roasted red peppers, baby spinach & balsamic dressing with cracked mustard mayo on multigrain
Monster Cookie$2.25
Blueberry Muffin$2.60
Cappuccino$3.15
Kaldi's Espresso 700 and steamed milk with extra foam
Mini Waffles (2)$5.00
2 Waffles served with butter and syrup
Apple & Turkey Wrap$9.95
Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apples, red onions, cheddar cheese & Dijon honey mustard in a wheat tortilla
Firepot Chai Latte$3.50
Sweetened, spiced, and organic Firepot masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Turkey Club$9.50
Shaved pan roasted turkey, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese & avocado with cracked mustard mayo & bean sprouts on multigrain
Mini Cinnamon Roll$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.65
Grilled chicken, carrots, red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, ranch & Buffalo sauce in a wheat tortilla
Location

14438 Clayton Road

Ballwin MO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
