600 Degrees Pizzeria and Drafthouse - Georgetown
Come on in and enjoy!
124 E. 8th St.
Location
124 E. 8th St.
Georgetown TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Monumento
Thank you for choosing El Monumento!
It was our pleasure to serve you.
Please visit Monument Cafe for simple food done well, they are open daily for breakfast and lunch.
Black Sugar Caffe
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Daytime cottage cafe, organic & farm to table offerings.
The Golden Rule
Online ordering availability times match kitchen hours.