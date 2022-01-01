Go
601 Burgers & Brews

We've got everything you're looking for from craft beer, to the classic burger to flavor infused burger creations to a black bean burger for our vegetarian friends... We are committed to serving only the freshest ground never frozen beef from a proprietary blend of cuts that will make you rethink ho a burger should taste

2203 N US-601

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid Burger$5.99
Bang-Bang Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast, tossed in our spicy yet tangy Bang-Bang sauce, topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon and Chipotle Mayonnaise
Kid Tender$5.99
Pimento Cheese Balls$6.99
our housemade Pimento Cheese, hand battered and fried golden brown served with a Sweet Chili sauce
*Local Favorite!
DCAW Burger$9.99
Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Straws, Bacon, BBQ Sauce
Ranch$0.45
Old Glory Burger$9.99
All American Burger. American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy or Grilled Chicken stuffed inside a grilled Tortilla with Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato and Ranch dressing
Location

Mocksville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
