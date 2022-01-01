Go
Main pic

603 Bar and Lounge Dover

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

368 Central Avenue

Dover, NH 03820

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Club Sandwhich Dinner$11.00
Buffalo Finger Dinner$16.00
served with French Fries
Sampler - Chicken Fingers, Pepperjack Macaroni Bites, Mozzerella Sticks, Onion Rings$17.99
Hot Dog with Fries$6.00
Philly Steak and Cheese - Small$12.00
Grilled Cheese with Fries$6.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

368 Central Avenue, Dover NH 03820

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen is the first physical outpost for the limited-batch, experimental arm of Smuttynose Brewing, showcasing new and unique craft beers through an ever-evolving 16-tap tower.

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Pickup inside the store
Thank you

Blue Latitudes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dover Brickhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

603 Bar and Lounge Dover

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston