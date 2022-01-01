606 Cafe Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1641 W Chicago Ave
Location
1641 W Chicago Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fry the Coop
"come get your happiness"
Mama Delia & Bordel
Come in and enjoy!
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious sushi rolls and sashimi starting at $2.95!
Seadog Sushi Bar
A four-time Michelin recommended sushi and Japanese restaurant in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. This Local BYOB spot boasts a versatile menu that combines one-of -a-kind, contemporary dishes with signature creations and homemade desserts. Patio is also available when weather permitting.