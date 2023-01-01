Go
Banner picView gallery

608 Brewing Company - 83 Copeland Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

83 Copeland Ave

La Crosse, WI 54603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

83 Copeland Ave, La Crosse WI 54603

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Howie's on La Crosse - 1128 La Crosse Street
orange starNo Reviews
1128 La Crosse Street La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Dolorosa -
orange starNo Reviews
115 4th Street North La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Bee's Knees Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
Please see our schedule to find our location La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Meringue Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
313 Main Street La Crosse, WI 54658
View restaurantnext
The Crow
orange starNo Reviews
100 3rd Street S La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Hmong's Golden Eggrolls
orange star4.2 • 627
901 State St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Crosse

JavaVino
orange star4.5 • 892
2311 State Road La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Hmong's Golden Eggrolls
orange star4.2 • 627
901 State St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Who's On Third
orange star4.6 • 575
126 3rd St N La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Eagles Nest
orange star4.7 • 481
1914 Campbell Rd La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Recovery Room Sports Pub and Grill - 901 7th St
orange star4.5 • 323
901 7th St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Greengrass Cafe - 1904 Campbell Rd
orange star4.4 • 224
1904 Campbell Rd La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near La Crosse

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

608 Brewing Company - 83 Copeland Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston