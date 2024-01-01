Go
A map showing the location of 608 Brewing Co. & Restaurant - HolmenView gallery

608 Brewing Co. & Restaurant - Holmen

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

83 Copeland Ave

La Crosse, WI 54636

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

83 Copeland Ave, La Crosse WI 54636

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Howie's on La Crosse - 1128 La Crosse Street
orange starNo Reviews
1128 La Crosse Street La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Dolorosa -
orange starNo Reviews
115 4th Street North La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Meringue Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
313 Main Street La Crosse, WI 54658
View restaurantnext
Bee's Knees Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
Please see our schedule to find our location La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
The Crow
orange starNo Reviews
100 3rd Street S La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Hmong's Golden Eggrolls
orange star4.2 • 627
901 State St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Map

More near La Crosse

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

608 Brewing Co. & Restaurant - Holmen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston