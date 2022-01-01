Santé Woodstock - 61 Central Street
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
61 Central Street, Woodstock VT 05091
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza - 101 Mill Road
4.1 • 329
101 Mill Road Bridgewater, VT 05034
View restaurant