618 Restaurant

Ranked #1 Restaurant in Freehold. Creative New American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Banquets and events for up to 250 guests.

618 Park Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (639 reviews)

Popular Items

Skirt Steak$35.00
Hand Cut Fries | Guacamole | Chimichurri Sauce
Bibb Salad$15.00
Greenhouse Bibb Lettuce | Thyme Roasted Apples | Pickled Shallots | Maple Pecans | Goat Cheese
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk Pink Peppercorn Ranch | Gem Lettuce | Pickles | Handcut Fries
Burger$18.00
Grass Fed Beef | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Pickles | Sharp American | Animal Sauce | Sesame Brioche Bun
Grannys Meatballs$14.00
San Marzano Sauce | Herb Ricotta
8oz Filet Mignon$42.00
Pesto Whipped Potatoes | Marsala Jus | Asparagus
Cabernet Braised Short Ribs$32.00
Butter Whipped Potatoes | Haricot Vert | Horseradish Gremolata
Crab Cakes$19.00
Jumbo Lump Crab | Rémoulade Sauce
Halibut$38.00
Jasmine Rice | Sweet Potato Puree | Haricot Vert | White Wine Butter Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

618 Park Ave

Freehold Township NJ

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

