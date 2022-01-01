618 Restaurant
Ranked #1 Restaurant in Freehold. Creative New American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Banquets and events for up to 250 guests.
618 Park Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
618 Park Ave
Freehold Township NJ
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Terrace Bagels & Cafe
Bagel store, Deli, & Cafe
Jersey Freeze - Freehold
Come in and enjoy!
Miss Saigon
Come in and enjoy!
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!