626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

Come Enjoy 626 Grab N' Go! Open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 7:30PM

626 Rood Ave

Popular Items

*"Caesar" Salad (Plant Based)$11.00
local mixed greens, tofu croutons, cashew-garlic-nutritional yeast powder
*English Pea & Artichoke Pasta (Plant Based)$25.00
Hazeldell mushrooms, smoky cauliflower oat milk sauce, Bucatini pasta, cashew, garlic, nutritional yeast
Squid Ink Shrimp Pasta$35.00
kimchi marinated shrimp (6), squid ink pasta, spicy peanut gochujang sauce, dried Serrano ham, edamame, braised greens
HALF Duck Salad$17.00
Smoked duck breast, mixed greens, warm pomegranate Dijon vinaigrette, pickled spiced cherries, coriander toasted walnuts, fresh goat cheese,*contains nuts
*Tempura Cauliflower (Plant Based)$14.00
Coconut sesame tempura batter, Gochujang and sriracha-cashew dipping sauces
Truffle Cheese Fries$9.00
Parmesan cheese, white truffle oil, plant-based roasted garlic aioli
*Tofu "Scallops" Coconut Curry$24.00
Tofu infused with nori and mushrooms shaped into rounds, organic red lentils, coconut curry, spiced pickled apples
Beef Tenderloin 6oz$59.00
Six oz, red wine bordelaise, choice of side, mushroom ragout, pickled radishes, crispy leeks
Q Burger$19.00
1/2 lb Colorado Wagyu Beef Burger, cooked to temperature , brioche bun, pickle, lettuce, onion, choice of side.
626 Bourbon Bacon Cheese Burger$25.00
Half pound 7X Wagyu Beef, bourbon candied bacon, Dirty Hippy beer braised onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, brioche bun, 626 fries, plant-based garlic aioli
Location

626 Rood Ave

Grand Junction CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
