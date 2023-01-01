Go
Banner picView gallery

649 Bar - 18647 SW Farmington Rd

Open today 12:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

18649 Southwest Farmington Road

Beaverton, OR 97007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

18649 Southwest Farmington Road, Beaverton OR 97007

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nonna Emilia's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
17210 SW Shaw St Aloha, OR 97007
View restaurantnext
Portland Cider Company Beaverton
orange starNo Reviews
4005 SW ORBIT ST BEAVERTON, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Prime Tap House - West End #120 - 3900 Southwest Orbit Street
orange starNo Reviews
3900 Southwest Orbit Street, STE 120 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Yuubi Sushi - 4925 SW Angel Ave suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
4925 SW Angel Ave suite 110 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Farmer and the Beast - Beaverton -
orange starNo Reviews
12675 Southwest 1st Street Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Proof Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
12675 SW 1st St. Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beaverton

Victorico's Mexican Food - Tanasbourne
orange star4.5 • 5,983
2145 NE Town Center Dr Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Cedar Hills
orange star4.6 • 977
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Broadway Saloon
orange star4.6 • 706
12434 SW Broadway St. Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Beaverton

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

649 Bar - 18647 SW Farmington Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston