66 Sports Bar & Restaurant

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant is #TheOnlyPlaceToBe! Catch all of your sports games, play pool, throw darts, official beer pong, Club Night Fridays and see Live Music on Saturday nights. Come in anytime and enjoy our great American & Greek food!

660 E Daugherty St

Popular Items

Beef$1.99
Traditional Gyro$8.99
Shaved from the Beef and Lamb cone in our kitchen. Topped with tomatoes, onions and lettuce. This traditional Greek sandwhich is a house favorite. Be sure to Add Feta Cheese $1
Single Cheeseburger$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries or choice of one side item.
Add Bacon $1.89
Beef Taco$1.00
Famous Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.99
AKA “Flatliners” crispy french fries coated in a zesty garlic parmesan sauce
Sour Cream$0.50
66 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Fried onion ring, bacon & smoky BBQ sauce. Served with fries or choice of one side item
Boneless Wings$0.99
Root Beer Float$5.00
A tall mug with vanilla bean ice cream & old fashioned root beer
Spicy 66 Queso Burger$10.99
Fried jalapeños, bacon & queso cheese. Served with fries or choice of one side item. Make it a double $3
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
