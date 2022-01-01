Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Kissaki Watermill
Open today 3:30 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
670 Montauk Highway, Unit E,
Water Mill, NY 11976
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
670 Montauk Highway, Unit E,, Water Mill NY 11976
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bistro Ete
Come in and enjoy!
Hampton Coffee Company #1
Hand-roasted coffee, fresh homemade food & so much more!
Hampton Coffee Company #3
Hand-roasted coffee, fresh homemade food & so much more!
Armin & Judy
Ensconced in prime Bridgehampton, Armin & Judy is inspired by the Riviera locales of the Mediterranean, Basque coastal towns and country side road inns. We bake our own breads, make our own pizza, pastry, pasta and garden our own property. Please join our return with our subtle presence and service for our community in the Hamptons.