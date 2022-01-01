Go
Kissaki Watermill

670 Montauk Highway, Unit E,

Water Mill, NY 11976

Popular Items

Spicy Negihama Maki$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
Spicy Tuna Maki$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
Sake Maki$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.

All hours

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm

