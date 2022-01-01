Go
Toast

68 Degrees Kitchen

68 Degrees is an ingredient-driven scratch kitchen: an Italian classic specializing in made-in-house food with local ingredients. Serving up classic Italian pastas and plates, along with an extensive wine and beer list, long-time restauranteurs Joan and Marion Gillcrist are excited to bring their culinary expertise to the neighborhood. Located near Lady Bird Lake at Deep Eddy Pool, just west of downtown Austin, we are a gathering place for families and friends in a casual, elegant environment.

SALADS

2401 Lake Austin Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$12.00
Creamy anchovy oil dressing , fresh organic egg, Parmesan and croutons
Fettuccini with Portabella and Cremini Mushrooms$22.00
Spinach, tomato, pan-fried artichokes, truffle oil and Parmesan
Sour Duck Bread$5.00
Hill Country flour and olive oil
(add house marinated olives + 2.5)
Andiamo! Bolognese$22.00
Veal, pork and beef ragù, cream, spinach and Parmesan with spaghetti
Rigatoni with Lamb Sausage$19.00
Creamy tomato sauce, caramelized onions, spinach and roasted red bell peppers
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Beef and pork, basil, garlic, chile flakes, roasted tomato sauce, and parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Pan-fried breaded chicken (2), melted fontina cheese, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti
Mixed Baby Greens$11.50
Lemon olive oil dressing, walnuts, pecorino romano, radicchio and belgian endive
Chicken Parmesan - Small$16.00
Pan-fried breaded chicken (1), melted fontina cheese, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti
Fettucine Alfredo$16.00
Cream, butter & Parmesan Reggiano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2401 Lake Austin Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Pool Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Takeout orders must be placed in-house Friday-Sunday. Thank you!

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Josephine House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston