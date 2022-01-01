Go
Condor Corner Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

3713 Adobe Rd

No reviews yet
Location

3713 Adobe Rd

Twentynine Palms CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
