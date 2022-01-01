Go
7 Hermits Brewing

1020 Capitol Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries and choice of bbq or ranch
Wings$14.99
Chicken wings braised with our Amarillo lager and flash fried for a crisp finish.
Served with carrots & celery, ranch or blue cheese
Sauce choices- Buffalo, BBQ, Sesame Soy, or Honey Sriracha
Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Beer Cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on an Amarosa bun
Comes with Fries
Side Ranch$0.50
Burgers
Click here to choose one of our popular burgers!
Pizzas!
Location

1020 Capitol Street

Eagle CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
