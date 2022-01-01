Go
7 Mile House

We are an historic, award-winning, family & dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar and live music venue!
Established in 1858, the historic 7 Mile House is a family and dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar, and live music venue, serving up a unique mix of homestyle American and Filipino food. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area for 160 years, 7 Mile House is the only Bay Area mile house left standing in its original location. From its colorful history as a stagecoach stop in the 1800s and an infamous sports gambling joint in the 80s, to becoming an award-winning establishment, 7 Mile House boasts great food, drinks, sports via satellite and live entertainment every single night.

2800 Bayshore Blvd.

Popular Items

Patty Melt$15.00
1/2 pound Angus beef w/ sautéed onions and melted Swiss cheese & pickles on rye bread with French fries.
Sisig$15.00
Are you adventurous enough? Grilled diced meat (made with pork cheeks, meat, and a small amount of liver to taste) with onions, jalapeños, herbs and spices topped with egg*, chopped onions & chili flakes. We highly recommend adding rice to make a flavorful meal! (Rice not included)
Caesar Salad$14.00
Crisp hearts of Romaine with homemade croutons tossed in our own Caesar dressing.
Adobo with Rice$16.00
One of our best sellers! Our adobo is thrice- prepared 7 Mile house style. This classic Filipino dish is made with tender pork marinated in soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, herbs & spices topped with sautéed garlic and served with steamed Jasmine rice.
Lumpia$10.00
Homemade, hand-rolled mini pork egg rolls served w/ sweet chili sauce. (Pork, Chicken, or Fish)
Fish & Chips$17.00
Juicy fish fillets dipped in San Miguel beer batter, served with French Fries & our homemade tartar sauce.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with pesto, sautéed onions, lettuce, and tomato in focaccia bread.
Fettucini$10.00
Pasta with an option of alfredo, pomodoro, pesto, or garlic olive oil sauce. You may also add a protein choice of chicken, alfredo, or steak.
7 Mile Burger$16.00
1/2 pound ground Angus beef with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, sautéed onions, pickles in a brioche bun and French fries
Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$17.00
A new twist to the typical buffalo wings. Try this with sweet chili sauce sautéed in garlic.
Location

Brisbane CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
