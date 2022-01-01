Go
Toast

7 Monks Taproom - TC

Come in and enjoy!

128 S Union St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

128 S Union St

Traverse City MI

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Low Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pangea's Pizza

No reviews yet

Located in beautiful downtown Traverse City with a large Rooftop Deck, Pangea’s has been creating stone-fired pizzas since 2006. Specializing in fresh ingredients, in-house recipes for delicious artisan dough and red sauce, we take a little extra time to ensure it's just right. We also feature fresh salads, apps and more.
Fully remodeled in 2019, our new layout makes for the perfect gathering spot for groups, friends and family.

Benedict

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch & Inbetween

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston