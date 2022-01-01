7 Pillars Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
20 East 5th st
Location
20 East 5th st
Peru IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Harry's Old Kettle Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Market Street Grill
The fun place with a lot of taste
Imagine Burgers
Imagine Burgers & Brew is a from-scratch restaurant and bar, specializing in burgers, brews, and more! Serving high-quality, locally sourced food with top-notch service, we're dedicated to the vitality of our local community. Perfectly located in historic downtown Converse, Indiana.