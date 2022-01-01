Fremont Food Truck
Chef inspired dishes casually served to-go style
700 Fremont
Popular Items
Location
700 Fremont
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Mob Museum
Come in and enjoy!
Downtown Terrace
Downtown Terrace is a full service restaurant experience featuring a sophisticated, shareable menu and bird’s eye view of live music and entertainment. Our light and seasonal farm fresh dishes are complemented by a lush ambiance, featuring a signature palette of pomegranate and canary. Where old world elegance meets the busy Las Vegas urbanite, Downtown Terrace is Downtown’s newest destination to eat, drink, and brunch in a whimsical getaway with a commitment to dining artistry.
eat.
The Downtown Breakfast & Lunch Joint
Hennessey's Las Vegas
Another day at Hennessey's!