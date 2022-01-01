Go
Fremont Food Truck

Chef inspired dishes casually served to-go style

700 Fremont

Popular Items

Coke$3.00
Earth Burger w/ Fries$16.00
Plant Based Patty, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Bazooka Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, Pretzel Bun
The Baby Daddy w/ Fries$11.00
Nathan's All Beef Dog, House Made Batter
Mexi Fries$15.00
Choice of Meat, French Fries, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeños, Crema, Cotija
Pepperoni Slice$8.00
Royal Tomato Sauce, Cup & Char Pepperonis, Romano, Mozzarella
Sprite$3.00
Street Dog w/ Fries$13.00
Bacon Wrapped Nathan's All Beef Dog, Jalapeño, Grilled Onions, Ketchup, Mayo
Side Guacamole$3.25
Avocado, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Spices
Cinnamon Sugar Churros$4.50
Cinnamon and Sugar
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Carne Asada, Chopped Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija, Crema, Corn Tortilla
Location

700 Fremont

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

