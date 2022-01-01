Go
75 Center • $$

Avg 3.9 (628 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef'd Up Nachos$15.95
house made tortilla chips . seasoned ground beef . black bean & corn pico . cheddar jack . tomato . red onion . jalapenos . sour cream . cilantro
The O.G$13.95
angus beef . american cheese . lettuce . tomato onion . pickles . fancy sauce . brioche roll
8 Piece BONELESS Wings$12.95
Mix N' Match Tacos (3)
Pick any 3 tacos!
Pork Belly
pork belly . pickled onions . avocado . pineapple slaw . maple drizzle
Southwest Chicken
cajun chicken . black bean + corn pico . lettuce cheddar jack . chipotle aioli
Bang Bang Shrimp
crispy shrimp . bacon . avocado . lettuce . sweet chili aioli
Pulled Pork
pulled pork . coleslaw . frizzled onions + bbq drizzle
El Gringo
seasoned ground beef . cheddar jack . lettuce . sour cream + buffalo drizzle
Buffalo Chicken
crispy buffalo chicken . lettuce . bleu cheese crumbles . chopped celery . bleu cheese drizzle
Loaded Tots$11.95
crispy golden tots . queso . cheddar jack , bacon scallions . ranch drizzle
Buffalo Stack$15.95
crispy chicken . lettuce . tomato . fried waffle tots . buffalo sauce . ranch . fried pickles . brioche roll
Nachos$13.95
house made tortilla chips . queso . cheddar jack . pico de gallo + fresh jalapeño w. a side of salsa + sour cream
Quesadilla$8.95
cheddar jack . flour tortilla . served w. salsa + sour cream
You're My Boy Bleu$14.95
angus beef . bbq . bacon . caramelized onions . bleu cheese crumbles . brioche roll

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

Southington CT

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
