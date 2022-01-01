753 South
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
753 South Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
753 South Street
Roslindale MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shanti
Shanti Restaurant -
Roslindale Square
Indian Cuisine.
The Square Root
We are now offering take-out, including beer and wine!
PS Gourmet Coffee
HOME OF THE BUCKET
Arboretum Pizza Grill
Come in and enjoy!