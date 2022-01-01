Go
Taste Bakery Cafe

Amazing Breakfast • Handcrafted Artisan Eatery • Coffee House • Fresh Juice Bar • Signature Smoothies • Muffin Maker

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

773 17th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)

Popular Items

City FREE ICED TEA
Create Your Own
Empanada$3.50
Fresh Baked Empanadas stuffed with either chicken, beef, or spinach & cheese
The Avocado Club$14.00
romaine* • tomatoes • applewood bacon • avocado • swiss cheese • avocado ranch dressing
Artisan Handcrafted Entrees - The Avocado Club$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hass avocado, swiss cheese, and avocado ranch dressing
The Ultimate$14.00
romaine* • tomatoes • feta cheese • dried cranberries • avocado • walnuts • honey ginger dressing
Bowl of Soup
Create Your Own
Bowl of Soup$5.00
Bowl of our Soup of the Day! Ask our server for details! Served with a side of toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

773 17th St

Miami Beach FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
