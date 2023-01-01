785 Beer Company - 301 SE 45th St
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Location
301 SE 45th St, Topeka KS 66609
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
No Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurant
Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA
No Reviews
2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurant