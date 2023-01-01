Go
Main picView gallery

785 Beer Company - 301 SE 45th St

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

301 SE 45th St

Topeka, KS 66609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm

Location

301 SE 45th St, Topeka KS 66609

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Happy Basset Brewing - 49th St
orange starNo Reviews
510 Sw 49th St Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA
orange starNo Reviews
2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Celtic Fox - 118 SW 8th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
118 SW 8th Ave # 202 Topeka, KS 66612
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Topeka

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 2,299
5330 Southwest 21st Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Sheridan's Frozen Custards - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 669
5937 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 177
2200 Southeast 29th St Topeka, KS 66605
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0386 - Topeka, KS
orange star4.6 • 45
2121 SW Wanamaker Rd Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Topeka

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

785 Beer Company - 301 SE 45th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston