787 Grill
Upgrading your take-out fast food experience.
Burgers, Criollo, Breakfast, Desserts.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
40255 LA-42 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40255 LA-42
Prairieville LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!
The Camp Seafood Market & Patio
Come in and enjoy!
Oak Grove Market
Come in and enjoy!
Bigg City Seafood
Bigg flavor Bigg taste