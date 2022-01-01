Go
Toast

787 Grill

Upgrading your take-out fast food experience.
Burgers, Criollo, Breakfast, Desserts.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

40255 LA-42 • $

Avg 4 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeño, Your Selection of Cheese
Fried Okra$2.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Brioche, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese
Large Popcorn Chicken$6.99
Your choice of sauce
Boudin Balls$4.99
Hamburger$8.99
Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
Brioche, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese
Mushroom Cheeseburger$10.99
Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Mushrooms, Your selection of cheese.
787 Burger$9.99
Brioche, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, House Sauce, Your selection of cheese
787 Home Made Fries$3.99
Regular or topped with bacon & cheese sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

40255 LA-42

Prairieville LA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Camp Seafood Market & Patio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oak Grove Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bigg City Seafood

No reviews yet

Bigg flavor Bigg taste

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston