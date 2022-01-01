Go
7908 Supper Club

Altitude is Everything
Aspen’s ultimate fine dining and nightlife establishment.

415 East Hyman Ave

Popular Items

Iceberg Salad To-Go$24.00
Bacon, Blue Cheese, Shallot Crumb, Pomegranate, Herb Dressing
Allergies: Dairy
Fried Chicken To-Go$36.00
2 Thigh Pieces, Cheddar Chive Biscuit, Dill Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Chili Glaze
Allergies: Dairy/Gluten
Potato au Gratin To-Go$10.00
Parmesan and Carmelized Onion
French Fries To-Go$12.00
Served with Morita Aioli
Cauliflower To-Go$30.00
Cauliflower steak, Cauliflower Couscous, Hummus, Pickled Red Onion, Black Garlic Date Puree
Allergies: Allium
Burger To-Go$20.00
Double Patties, Brioche Bun, American Cheese, Pueblo Chile Relish, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Morita Aioli
Allergies: Gluten/Dairy/Allium
Canard Au Vin To-Go$53.00
Hudson Valley Duck, Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Carrots, Celeriac, Homemade Herb Pasta in a Rich Wine Jus
Allergies: Dairy
Filet Mignon To-Go$68.00
FIlet Mignon, Charred Vidalia Onions, Caulliflower Puree with Dry Aged Beef Tallow, Pickled Beets, Mustard Jus
Allergies: Dairy/Gluten/Allium
Steak Tartare$30.00
Shallot Parsley Crumb, Dijonnaise, Ciabatta Bread
Allergies: Allium/Gluten
Seared Sunchokes To-Go$16.00
Blue Corn Bread with Watermelon Molasses Butter

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
