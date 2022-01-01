7a Foods
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
1045 State Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1045 State Rd
West Tisbury MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
State Road
Vineyard Country Cuisine | Inspired By The Farm
Woods Restaurant at Lambert's Cove Inn & Resort
The food of Woods is guided by the seasons and by a commitment to local and sustainable sourcing. We feature rustic, extraordinarily flavorful, naturally-inspired food influenced by the rugged beauty and sea- driven tastes of New England—a distinctive region rich with vibrant agricultural scenes and flush with an extraordinary bounty from its waterways and the sea. We source as much as possible from our partners: local farmers, producers—and waterwomen and watermen. We also work to develop partnerships with regional sustainable and artisanal growers and producers.
Woods at Lambert's Cove Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Chilmark Tavern
Upscale casual currently serving take-out but moving back to in-person dining soon.