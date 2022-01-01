Go
7EIGHTY5

A New Blackfoot Original

310 North Meridian Street

Popular Items

Side Fries$3.99
Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken Tenders - App$9.99
3 Large Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken Tenderloins. Served with
Half-Order of Our Hand-Cut Fries. Ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard
Country Fried Chicken Entree$12.85
Hand-Pounded Chicken Breast. Battered, Breaded & Fried to Order. Topped with White Country Gravy
7" PER Pizza$8.99
Choice of Cheese or Cheese & 1-Meat.
Specialty Options Available: Hawaiian, Meat Lovers, Supreme, BBQ Chicken, or Margherita
Finger Steak Entree$14.99
½ Pound Hand-Cut, Hand-Breaded Thick Angus Sirloin Finger Steaks
1 Pound Wing Entree$17.99
1 Pound of Freshly Fried Wings (approx. 9-12 wings) Tossed in Your Choice: Buffalo-Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Fiery Mango Habanero. Dry Rubbed: Garlic Parmesan Lemon-Pepper or Cajun Spice with Carrot-n-Celery Sticks & Ranch or Blue Cheese Dip
Buffalo Chicken Mac$13.99
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in Our Housemade Indulgent 3-Cheese Sauce with Shredded Cheddar, Topped with Bread Crumbs & Grilled Diced Chicken. Finished with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch Drizzled Over the Top.
Chicken Tender Entree$14.85
3 Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken Tenderloins
1 Pound Wing App$14.99
1 Pound of Freshly Fried Wings (approx. 9-12 wings) Tossed in Your Choice: Buffalo-Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Fiery Mango Habanero. Dry Rubbed: Garlic Parmesan Lemon-Pepper or Cajun Spice with Carrot-n-Celery Sticks & Ranch or Blue Cheese Dip
Location

310 North Meridian Street

Blackfoot ID

Sunday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
