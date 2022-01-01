1 Pound of Freshly Fried Wings (approx. 9-12 wings) Tossed in Your Choice: Buffalo-Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Fiery Mango Habanero. Dry Rubbed: Garlic Parmesan Lemon-Pepper or Cajun Spice with Carrot-n-Celery Sticks & Ranch or Blue Cheese Dip

