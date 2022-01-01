Eli Tea Bar

Eli Tea is a modern tea café and specialty shop with a flag ship store in downtown Birmingham, Michigan. We specialize in loose leaf tea (aka good and proper tea). Every day, we brew hundreds of cups of tea - hot, iced, tea lattes, bubble tea and even offer raw kombucha on tap. Our collection of 100 teas are ethically sourced from around the world including some American grown herbals like lavender and mint. All of the loose leaf teas are also available for purchase in bulk from our tea wall. My goal is to offer our customers a modern tea experience by supplying good natural tea, brewed to order, in a casual well designed environment. On any given day you will meet a wide variety of customers in our shop from students studying to tea aficionados stocking up on some of our exotic tea blends. Whether you’re a seasoned tea lover or new to tea, I welcome you to come in and experience a good cuppa tea.

