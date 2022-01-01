Go
7Greens

DELIVERY | CURBSIDE PICKUP | CATERING

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS

344 Hamilton Row • $$

Avg 4.6 (529 reviews)

Popular Items

Reeses Cup$9.50
Banana, dates, dark chocolate, organic peanut butter, maca, chocolate protein, almond milk
Hippie Bowl$14.00
Warm quinoa, red cabbage, raw corn, black beans, organic blue chips, avocado, salsa fresca, vegan taco meat (walnut based), hemp hearts, lime squeeze, 7Greens' Spicy Cashew Sauce
Chachie$13.25
Romaine, kale,cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pita chips, hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, baked falafel bites, 7Greens' sumac sauce
K Foxy$8.99
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
Great Dane$9.50
Mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract, greek yogurt, honey
Pb Loco Moco Acai Bowl$12.50
Acai, banana, strawberry, cocoa powder, organic peanut butter, almond milk, topped with 7Greens' GF granola, strawberries, raw coconut shavings, cocoa nibs, drizzle of honey
Popeye Bowl$14.00
Organic wild rice, kale, spinach, carrots, blistered tomatoes, feta, grilled chicken, lemon wedge, 7Greens' walnut pesto sauce
Yoga Girl$13.25
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
Freestyle Your Own$8.99
Choose 2 lettuces, 4 toppings, and a sauce. Comes with a slice of bread.
Detroit Greek$12.50
Romaine, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

344 Hamilton Row

Birmingham MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
