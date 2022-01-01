Go
7Greens

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

1222 Library St • $$

Avg 4.2 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

Detroit Greek$11.00
Iceberg, raw beets, local feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, 7Greens’ beet greek sauce.
Soup of the Month...White Bean Chicken Chili$6.95
Lemon juice, peas, asparagus, shallots, almond milk and garlic.
Yoga Girl$11.00
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, cream, salt, flour, baking soda, butter, dark chocolate chunks
Las Bear$10.25
Iceberg, cherry tomatoes, black beans, raw corn, organic blue chips, sharp white cheddar, avocado, 7Greens' chipotle sauce
Freestyle Your Own$7.35
K Foxy$7.35
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
Blake Bowl$11.00
Scrambled eggs, spinach, green onion, roasted sweet potatoes, salsa fresca, avocado, chorizo, lime squeeze, 7Greens' jalapeno cilantro lime sauce
Wok It To Me$10.50
Nappa cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, carrots, edamame, raw almonds, roasted ramen, soba noodles, sesame seeds, 7Greens' creamy ginger sauce
Maurice Who$12.00
Iceberg, baby spinach, sweet gherkin, parmesan crisps, bacon, hard-boiled egg, roasted turkey, 7Greens' maurice sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1222 Library St

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
