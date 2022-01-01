Go
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

At 7 SPICES, we provide our guests with all the makings of the perfect evening out in Miami Beach: delicious food, creative cocktails, great music, and an intimate, modern space in which to enjoy it all. Featuring a selection of both authentic and fusion-inspired Mediterranean dishes, our extensive menu offers fresh, flavorful, made-to-order meals for everyone. Pair your favorite dish with one of our signature cocktails, and any occasion becomes a celebration. We invite you to drink, dine, and socialize in our relaxed, elegant space or the outdoor seating. After dinner, settle in for a hookah session, the perfect way to end a perfect evening out with friends.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

610 Lincoln Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (734 reviews)

Popular Items

Warak Enab$11.50
8 pieces of stuffed grape leaves with rice, tomato, parsley, and olive oil.
Side Pita Bread$1.95
Baba Ghanouj$11.50
Grilled eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon and olive oil served with side of pita bread
Classic Gyro$16.95
Grilled lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tzatziki sauce rolled in pita bread served with choice of fries or sweet potato fries
Chicken Skewers$24.95
Grilled onion, red bell pepper, seasoned with special spices served with out 7spices rice and aioli
Mixed Shawarma Sandwich$17.95
Half beef, half chicken with pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our signature 7spices aioli and choice of fries or sweet potato fries
Baklava$9.95
Homemade baklava filled with pistachio and nuts
Garlic Aioli$1.00
Penne Salmon A la Vodka$26.95
Fresh atlantic salmon, seasoned zucchini, tomato, marinated with cream sauce
Chicken Shawarma$14.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli and choice of fries or sweet potatoes fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

610 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach FL

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
