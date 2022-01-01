Go
7th Wave Restaurant image
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

7th Wave Restaurant

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

334 Reviews

$$

7 Tuna Wharf

Rockport, MA 01966

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

7 Tuna Wharf, Rockport MA 01966

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rockport House of Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brothers' Brew

No reviews yet

Well-known family run coffee shop right in the heart of Main Street. Offerings include both breakfast and lunch items, with an emphasis on coffee, homemade pastries and highly sought after doughnuts!

Red Skiff Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lobster Pool

No reviews yet

All of our seafood is fried in the same milk, flour, and oil.

7th Wave Restaurant

orange star3.3 • 334 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston