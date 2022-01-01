Go
7venth Sun Brewing Company

7venth Sun Brewery- This is for pickup at the TAMPA location only.

6809 N Nebraska Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (1152 reviews)

Popular Items

Mangrove DIPA 16oz 4 Pack 10%ABV$14.50
West Coast style double IPA
Hard Nosed Kid Hazy IPA 4pk 7.7%ABV$16.00
Voodoo collab- IPA with denali and barbe rouge hops and lactose
Graffiti Orange Wheat 16oz 4pk 5.9%ABV$10.00
American wheat with orange zest and lactose
Mangrove DIPA 12oz 4pk 10%ABV$12.00
Control Freak Pale Ale 16oz 4pk 5.2%ABV$11.00
Pale Ale with Citra and Mosaic hops
Regifted Sour 16oz 4pk 4%ABV$16.00
Berliner with strawberry, pineapple and lime
Headbanger IPA 16oz 4pk 6.5%ABV$11.00
West Coast Style IPA w/Citra and Simcoe hops
Kolsch 4pk 6%ABV$10.00
Just like it says, Kolsch, baby!
Classic Pilsner 4pk 5.5%ABV$10.00
Just like the name, it's a pilsner and it's delicious!
G Mangrove DIPA 32oz 10%ABV$5.00
Double IPA with amarillo, simcoe and columbus hops

6809 N Nebraska Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
