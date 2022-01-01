Go
8-Bit Pizza

80.'s style pizzeria. We serve New York style pizza with pasta, salads, and dessert. Dine-In, Take Out, and Delivery.

2026 S. Lamar Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18" Create Your Own Pizza$22.00
14" Create Your Own Pizza$16.50
Create Your Own Pizza
Caesar Salad Small$6.00
Greek Salad Small$6.00
Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, English cucumbers, red onion and feta with Greek dressing.
4 Piece Garlic Knots$6.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Ranch$1.00
Wings 6 Piece$9.00
Served with Ranch and Celery
14" Totally New York Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom and black olive.
Balsamic Apple Salad Small$6.00
Spinach, apple, red onion, toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola with a side of balsamic.
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

