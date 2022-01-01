Go
8oz Burger & Co.

1401 Broadway

Popular Items

The 8oz$16.00
arugula, balsamic onion, hills bacon, Beechers flagship cheddar, truffle aioli
The Pike$15.00
this is a spicy creeper - frisee, tomato, fire roasted anaheim, habanero jam, cotija, avocado cilantro crema
Truffle Garlic Fries
Kennebec Fries
The Madison$15.00
watercress, tomato, ale roasted mushroom, charred onions, thyme infused truffle salt, cave aged gruyer, herb aioli
IPA Onion Rings$7.00
Beer battered onion ring served with ranch
The Classic$13.50
tomato, onion, pickle, white American cheese, 8oz special sauce
The Broadway$15.00
arugula, tomato jam, garlic roasted tomatoes, garlic confit, mozzarella, aioli
The Union$15.00
espresso rubbed patty, arugula, fried shallots, candied bacon, gorgonzola, peppercorn aioli
The Jackson$15.00
frisee, charred onion, hills bacon, gouda, smoked bacon mayo, BBQ sauce
1401 Broadway

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
