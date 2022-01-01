Eight Settlers Restaurant
Inspired by Modern American cuisine with traditional twist. The seasonal menus are ingredient-driven, with a focus on elevated food and creativity.
7231 S. Wasatch Blvd.
Location
7231 S. Wasatch Blvd.
Cottonwood UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
8 Settlers Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
Alpha Coffee
****If you want curbside pickup, add your car make and color in the Special Requests!
Alpha Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!